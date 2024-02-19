Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.00 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

