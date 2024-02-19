Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock valued at $185,594,063 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,979 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,783 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $180.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

