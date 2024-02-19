Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.35% of Comfort Systems USA worth $22,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $248.50 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.81 and a 1-year high of $253.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

