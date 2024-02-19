Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.62. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

