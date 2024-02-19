Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1,031.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 426,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 388,679 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 173,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLRS

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.