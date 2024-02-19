Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company's stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of CPRT opened at $48.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

