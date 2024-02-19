Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,981 shares of company stock worth $1,278,355. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

