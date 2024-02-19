Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Core & Main by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Core & Main by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Core & Main by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $382,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $382,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,617,771 shares of company stock worth $2,555,044,418. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $44.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

