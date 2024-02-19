Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.44%.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

