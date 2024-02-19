Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRBG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

CRBG stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 376,207 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,746,000 after purchasing an additional 686,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 344,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

See Also

