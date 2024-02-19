CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells $446,889.59 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $446,889.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,090.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CorVel Stock Down 0.9 %

CRVL opened at $247.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.70. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $255.60. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

