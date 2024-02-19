CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells $446,889.59 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $446,889.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,090.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CorVel Stock Down 0.9 %
CRVL opened at $247.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.70. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $255.60. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CorVel
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.