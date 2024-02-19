CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells $364,125.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) insider Maxim Shishin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $364,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $145,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CorVel stock opened at $247.36 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $255.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CorVel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of CorVel by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CorVel by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

