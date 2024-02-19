CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells $364,125.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) insider Maxim Shishin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $364,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $145,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CorVel Price Performance
CorVel stock opened at $247.36 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $255.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.08.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CorVel
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.