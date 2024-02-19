CoStar Group (CSGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.40 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 62.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

