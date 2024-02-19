Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Position Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 64.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coupang by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 111.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 27.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 75.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Coupang Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,008,646 shares of company stock valued at $461,832,871 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.