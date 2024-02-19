Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Sells $425,250.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $425,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,482.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Coursera Trading Down 1.1 %

COUR opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 41.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 1,167.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 179,537 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $7,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

