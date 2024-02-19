Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Sells $425,250.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $425,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,482.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Coursera Trading Down 1.1 %
COUR opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.26.
Institutional Trading of Coursera
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 41.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 1,167.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 179,537 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $7,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coursera
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coursera
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.