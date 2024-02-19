Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

