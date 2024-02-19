Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CS
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.