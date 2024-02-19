Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $37.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,135.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,135.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,639. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

