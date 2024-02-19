Critical Comparison: Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) and Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) and Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Onsemi has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Onsemi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Onsemi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Mobix Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onsemi $8.25 billion 4.10 $2.18 billion $4.89 16.08 Mobix Labs N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Onsemi and Mobix Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Onsemi has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Onsemi and Mobix Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onsemi 0 11 13 0 2.54 Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Onsemi currently has a consensus price target of $98.92, indicating a potential upside of 25.78%. Given Onsemi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Onsemi is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Onsemi and Mobix Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onsemi 26.46% 31.36% 17.51% Mobix Labs N/A N/A -20.70%

Summary

Onsemi beats Mobix Labs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc. provides connectivity solutions for mmWave 5G and high-bandwidth cable networks. Its products include true xero active optical cables, helps in fiber optic connectivity; true 5G chipset, and FR4 PCB antenna series, provides solutions to automotive, small cells, repeaters, access points, industrial IoT, medical, and consumer products; and Mobix labs technology, provides next generation 5G telecommunications services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

