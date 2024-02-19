Critical Contrast: Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magic Empire Global and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.15%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.84, meaning that its share price is 384% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital -203.39% -79.60% -66.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global $1.43 million 12.45 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Bit Digital $32.30 million 7.84 -$105.30 million ($0.93) -3.30

Magic Empire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bit Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magic Empire Global beats Bit Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

