Critical Contrast: Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) vs. Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.0% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -99.27% -53.42% Titan Medical N/A -105.57% -21.00%

Volatility & Risk

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Titan Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.38 million ($13.08) -0.21 Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.39 -$42.54 million ($0.04) -1.71

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals beats Titan Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals



Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma. It has a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc.; consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC; a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc.; and a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Titan Medical



Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

