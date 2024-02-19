Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.58. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.69 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $118.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $266,431,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 39.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,215,000 after buying an additional 590,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

