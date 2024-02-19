Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.9 million-$888.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.9 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CROX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.78.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

