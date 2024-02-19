Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

CCRN opened at $17.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $616.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

