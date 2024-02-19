CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $281.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

