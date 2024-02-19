Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $244.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $233.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $238.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day moving average of $211.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $113,885,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

