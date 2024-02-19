CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of CVB Financial worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

CVB Financial stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In related news, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

