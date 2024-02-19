CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVS opened at $77.10 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

