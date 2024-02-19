Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $162.46 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.88. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

