Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Daseke worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Daseke by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 55,473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 248.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Daseke by 42.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Daseke in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 27,982.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Daseke stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.70 million, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

