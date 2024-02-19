DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Position Lifted by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $122.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

