Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $5,169,142.29 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $862.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $903.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $742.73 and its 200-day moving average is $625.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $709,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

