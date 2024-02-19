Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

