Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Deterra Royalties’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Deterra Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 210.68, a current ratio of 107.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Deterra Royalties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Deterra Royalties news, insider Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deterra Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deterra Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.