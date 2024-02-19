Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Lowered by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $179.42 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $181.54. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.11.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

