Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.21.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after buying an additional 1,246,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

