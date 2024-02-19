Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a reduce rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.21.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 8.3 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DLR opened at $136.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average is $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $149.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.