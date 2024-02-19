Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLR. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a reduce rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.21.

NYSE:DLR opened at $136.22 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

