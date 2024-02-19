Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Diodes by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Diodes by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $68.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

