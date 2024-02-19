Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 344,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

