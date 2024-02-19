DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Raised to $13.00

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
DNOW Price Performance
Shares of DNOW stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. DNOW has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40.
DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DNOW will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
DNOW Company Profile
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
