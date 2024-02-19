DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Raised to $16.00

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their price target on DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

DNOW Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE DNOW opened at $12.14 on Friday. DNOW has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DNOW will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DNOW by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

