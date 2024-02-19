DoorDash, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.86.

DoorDash stock opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.89. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $2,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

