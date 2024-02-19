Doug Bailey Sells 423 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $31,716.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,412,747.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12.

Power Integrations Stock Down 3.0 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 99,942 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

