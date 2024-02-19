Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $24.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on PLOW

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.