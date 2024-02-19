Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $24.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.72%.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
