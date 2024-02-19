DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $107.80 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

