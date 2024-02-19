Ducommun’s (DCO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DCO. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $717.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 247,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

