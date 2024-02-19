Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 296,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 51,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,375,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 64,359 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,783,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after buying an additional 719,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $10.68 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

