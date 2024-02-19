DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DURECT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

DURECT stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.81. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 225,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DURECT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $2,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

