East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $80,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $78.37.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

