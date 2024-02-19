eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.
eBay Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on EBAY
Insider Buying and Selling at eBay
In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
eBay Company Profile
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than eBay
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.