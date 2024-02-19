eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

